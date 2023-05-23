One Dead in Shooting on Jett Street, Victim’s Identity Unknown

“Jett Street shooting victim” : “Man dead in shooting on Jett Street in northwest Atlanta”

Police are currently on the scene of a shooting that occurred on Jett Street near Sunset Avenue in northwest Atlanta on Tuesday afternoon. The Atlanta Police Department received a call regarding shots fired shortly before noon. Upon arrival, the police discovered the body of a man in his mid-20s. The identity of the victim has not been released. K9 officers and investigators have cordoned off a portion of the street to determine the circumstances surrounding the shooting. The police have not identified any suspects at this time. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Atlanta Police Department.

News Source : FOX 5 Atlanta

