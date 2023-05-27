Toronto stabbing victim : One dead in Toronto stabbing, suspect at large

A stabbing incident in Toronto’s west end on Friday night resulted in the death of one person. Police were notified of a stabbing inside a building located at Dufferin Street and Rowan Drive, just south of Eglinton Avenue West, at approximately 10:20 p.m. Upon arrival, a victim with stab wounds was found. The victim was pronounced dead by authorities at the scene. The suspect, who is a Black male, around 30 years old, standing five-foot-nine and with short hair, remains at large. He was last seen wearing a grey shirt and blue jeans. Police are urging anyone who has information about the incident to call 9-1-1.

