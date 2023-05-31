One dead in two-vehicle collision near Shandon involving 31-year-old Jesse Moore as victim: CHP

Jesse Moore : One dead in two-vehicle collision near Shandon, Jesse Moore identified as victim

A fatal accident occurred on Tuesday night near the junction of Highway 46 and 41, involving two vehicles. One driver lost their life, while the occupants of the other vehicle sustained minor injuries. The driver of a 2021 Ford Explorer failed to yield to oncoming traffic while traveling eastbound on Highway 46, leading to a collision with a 2006 Toyota Rav4 traveling westbound. The driver of the Toyota Rav4, identified as Jesse Moore of Gilroy, was pronounced dead after being airlifted to Twin Cities Community Hospital. Both occupants of the Ford Explorer sustained minor injuries but declined medical transport. The California Highway Patrol is investigating the accident, and while they do not suspect impairment, the investigation is ongoing.

Read Full story : One person has died following a collision on Highway 46 Tuesday night /

News Source : News Channel 3-12

Fatal collision on Highway 46 Death on Highway 46 Highway 46 accident fatality Fatal crash on Tuesday night One person killed on Highway 46