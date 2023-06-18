One dead, one injured in car crash and fire in DeKalb County, Georgia

DeKalb County car crash victim : Fatal car crash kills one in DeKalb County, victim unidentified

A car crash and subsequent vehicle fire in DeKalb County has resulted in one fatality and one serious injury. The incident occurred at Bermuda Road and English Manor Place on Saturday evening. The deceased driver has not been identified and was trapped in the vehicle as it caught fire. The injured driver was taken to a nearby hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. The cause of the crash is still under investigation, and the roadway has been closed.

Read Full story : Trapped driver dies in fiery DeKalb County crash, 1 injured

News Source : FOX 5 Atlanta

