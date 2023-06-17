Lawrence shooting victim : One dead, one injured in Lawrence shooting, suspect at large

A fatal shooting in Lawrence resulted in one person dead and another person injured by gunfire early Saturday morning. The suspect is still at large, and police are searching for them. At around 5:20 a.m. on Saturday, dispatchers received a 911 call after gunshots were heard at an apartment complex in the 5800 block of Beatle Drive. As officers with the Lawrence Police Department arrived near the scene, they spotted a Dodge model car driving away at a high rate of speed. Due to safety concerns, police were unable to pursue the vehicle and initiate a traffic stop. At the apartment complex, officers found a 17-year-old male who was pronounced dead by medics. Investigators soon learned that gunfire had pierced the wall of a nearby apartment, injuring another 17-year-old male. The same vehicle that fled the scene of the shooting was later found abandoned after crashing at the intersection of E. Washington Street and German Church Road. Investigators determined that the vehicle was stolen. LPD Sgt. Matthew Miller stated that there is no active threat to public safety at this time and that detectives are still investigating.

News Source : The Indianapolis Star

Lawrence shooting Injured in Lawrence shooting Lawrence crime news Police investigation in Lawrence Gun violence in Lawrence