“Ganjam district sea tragedy victim” : One dead, one missing as five girls swept away by sea in Odisha’s Ganjam district
In Ganjam district, Odisha, five girls went to the sea for a morning bath near Aryapalli village. Unfortunately, they were swept away by a strong sea tide. Four were rescued by the villagers, but one girl, Swapna Rani Pandit from Kanisi area, died. Another girl, Goodly Mishra from Seragarh area, is still missing, and a search and rescue operation is underway.
Read Full story :Five girls swept away in sea in Odisha; one dead, another missing/
News Source : Chinmayee Dash
