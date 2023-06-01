One dead, one missing as five girls swept away by sea in Odisha’s Ganjam district

Posted on June 1, 2023

“Ganjam district sea tragedy victim” : One dead, one missing as five girls swept away by sea in Odisha’s Ganjam district

In Ganjam district, Odisha, five girls went to the sea for a morning bath near Aryapalli village. Unfortunately, they were swept away by a strong sea tide. Four were rescued by the villagers, but one girl, Swapna Rani Pandit from Kanisi area, died. Another girl, Goodly Mishra from Seragarh area, is still missing, and a search and rescue operation is underway.

News Source : Chinmayee Dash

