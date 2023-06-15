One dead, several injured in shooting at Prairie View A&M University, confirms university today.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

The investigation into the shooting at the university is still ongoing and it is unclear if any suspects have been apprehended. No information has been released regarding the events leading up to the incident. This report was originally published on June 15, 2023 at 5:04 PM CDT and was updated at the same time. The author is khou.com.

Prairie View A&M shooting Prairie View A&M student death Gun violence on college campuses Campus safety measures Community response to Prairie View A&M shooting

News Source : khou.com

Source Link :Prairie View A&M students injured in shooting; one dead, university says/