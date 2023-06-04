One dead, three injured in bullock cart race stage collapse: Vikas Koli identified as victim

Vikas Koli – victim : Stage collapse at bullock cart race in Wadki Village leaves 1 dead, 3 injured including Vikas Koli

During a bullock cart race in Wadki Village on Sunday, a stage collapsed, resulting in the death of one person and leaving three others injured. The tragic incident occurred at around 4:30 pm during the popular annual event held on the outskirts of Pune city. The deceased has been identified as Vikas Koli, while Shubham Lokhande, Mayur Lokhande, and Vikas Dhamale were injured. According to the police, a sudden spell of rain caused an overcrowded stage, leading to the railing collapsing and trapping the victims seeking shelter. Spectators and officials rushed to aid the victims and ensure their safety. The injured were immediately taken to a nearby private hospital, but one person succumbed to their injuries. The bullock cart race is a traditional sport deeply rooted in local culture and draws a significant crowd each year. The event organizers and local authorities, including the Loni Kalbhor police, quickly responded to the incident. The area has been cordoned off, and a thorough investigation has been launched to determine the cause of the stage collapse.

News Source : Shrinivas Deshpande

