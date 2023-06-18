One Fatality and 20 Injured in Shooting Incident at Willowbrook

Willowbrook Shooting Leaves 20 Shot and 1 Dead

A shooting in Willowbrook resulted in 20 people being shot and one of them killed. The incident occurred on Saturday night, and the authorities are still investigating the motive behind the shooting.

According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, the shooting took place at a party in a residential area. The department has not yet identified any suspects, and no arrests have been made.

The victims were taken to a nearby hospital, where they received medical treatment. The identity of the deceased person has not been released yet.

The Sheriff’s Department has asked anyone with information about the shooting to come forward and assist with the investigation.

Willowbrook shooting Gun violence in Los Angeles Homicide in California Gang-related crime Community safety and policing