One fatality and two injuries in a triple shooting at a gas station in North St. Louis today.

One person was killed and two others injured in a triple shooting at a gas station in north St. Louis. The suspects are still at large and police are investigating the incident. The shooting occurred in the Wells Goodfellow neighborhood on Dr. Martin Luther King’s street. Law enforcement received a call about the incident at around 7 p.m. and found three victims when they arrived at the scene. One victim was pronounced dead at the hospital, while the other two sustained non-life-threatening injuries. The police have not yet identified the victims and are asking anyone with information to contact them or Crimestoppers.

News Source : Chris Regnier,Liz Dowell

Source Link :Triple shooting at North St. Louis gas station one dead, two injured/