One fatality and two injuries reported in shooting incident in downtown Portland today.

In downtown Portland, there was a shooting in the early hours of Saturday morning which resulted in one person dying and two others being injured. First aid was administered to the victims on site, but unfortunately, one victim passed away and another is in critical condition. The third victim is expected to recover. The identity of the individual who died has not yet been revealed. The police have not disclosed any information about a suspect or whether anyone is still at large. This marks the 37th homicide in the city this year, and police have reported almost 350 shootings in the first four months. If you see a mistake in this article, please email web@kgw.com for corrections.

News Source : KGW Staff

Source Link :Downtown Portland shooting leaves one dead, two wounded/