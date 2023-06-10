One fatality and two injuries reported in South LA shooting that occurred overnight today.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Early Saturday morning in the Harvard Park neighborhood of South Los Angeles, two people were shot, resulting in one fatality and one person being critically injured and taken to the hospital. The LAPD received a shooting call around 2:58 a.m. at the corner of 65th Street and Harvard Avenue, where they found two victims suffering from gunshot wounds. A female victim in her 30s was declared dead at the scene, while the second victim, a 58-year-old man, was transported to a nearby hospital in critical condition. The police believe the shooting is not related to gang activity, and neither victim was homeless. The LAPD is currently investigating the incident, and anyone with information is encouraged to contact them. The victims’ identities have not been released, and no suspects have been identified. Sofia Pop Perez contributed to this report.

News Source : Will Conybeare

Source Link :2 people shot, 1 killed in overnight shooting in South Los Angeles