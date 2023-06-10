One Fatality, One Injury Reported in South Sacramento Shooting on June 9th today.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

On Friday night, a shooting occurred in the Avondale neighborhood of south Sacramento which resulted in the death of one person and injury of another. The Sacramento Police Department received reports of gunshots at around 11:21 p.m. and found the victims less than a mile away from Elder Creek Elementary School. Despite officers performing life-saving measures, one man was declared dead at the scene while the other was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The incident is currently under investigation by the Police Department. Brianna Taylor, a graduate of Morgan State University, covers affordability and general news on The Sacramento Bee’s service journalism desk, and has previously reported in Missouri and Maryland.

South Sacramento shooting Fatal shooting in South Sacramento June 9 shooting in South Sacramento Gun violence in South Sacramento Sacramento police investigate shooting on June 9

News Source : Brianna Taylor

Source Link :South Sacramento June 9 shooting: One dead, one injured/