One Fatality Reported Following Overnight Shooting in Dallas | WCNC CLT today.

One person was killed in a shooting that took place overnight in Dallas, North Carolina. Christopher Knox Wery, aged 25, was found with a gunshot wound during the initial investigation. He was taken to a nearby hospital but passed away soon after. The police are currently investigating the incident and urge anyone with information to contact them at 704-922-3116. All of WCNC Charlotte’s podcasts are accessible for free and can be streamed or downloaded on various devices such as Android, iPhone, and Amazon. Whether you’re in North Carolina, South Carolina or traveling, you can join us on the go.

News Source : Siegee Dowah (WCNC)

Source Link :1 person dead after overnight shooting in Dallas | WCNC CLT/