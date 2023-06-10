One Fatality Reported in Germantown Shooting on Gunners Branch Road in Montgomery County, Maryland today.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Local police are investigating a shooting incident that occurred on Friday night in Germantown. The Montgomery County Department of Police responded to a call about a shooting on Gunners Branch Road and confirmed that there was one fatality. The detectives leading the case are treating the shooting as a homicide and are actively pursuing their investigation. At this stage, the police have not provided any details concerning a potential motive or the events that transpired prior to the shooting. The investigation is ongoing, and law enforcement officials continue to gather information and evidence to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident. Another shooting incident was reported in Westmoreland County on Friday night, resulting in the death of one individual and injuries to at least four others.

Gunners Branch Road shooting Montgomery County shooting Germantown homicide Maryland gun violence Fatal shooting in Germantown

News Source : Shubham Soni

Source Link :Germantown shooting: At least one killed on Gunners Branch Road, Montgomery County in Maryland/