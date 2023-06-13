One Fatality Reported in Shooting at AMC Kent Station 14 today.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.
Police reported that a 19-year-old individual was shot and declared deceased inside the theater on June 13, 2023. This information was originally published by king5.com and updated at 5:49 AM PDT on the same date.
News Source : king5.com
Source Link :BREAKING: 1 killed in shooting inside AMC Kent Station 14/