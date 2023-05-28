One Hour of Melanie Martinez’s “DEATH” Song Lyrics

Melanie Martinez – DEATH (Lyrics) [1 Hour]

Melanie Martinez is a singer and songwriter known for her unique style and captivating lyrics. In her song “DEATH,” she explores the theme of mortality and the fear of dying. The song is a hauntingly beautiful ballad that will leave you feeling both moved and contemplative.

Verse 1

The song begins with the lines, “I don’t wanna wake up / I don’t wanna wake up / I don’t wanna wake up / Dead.” These lyrics set the tone for the entire song and establish the fear and anxiety that Melanie is feeling. She is afraid of dying and the thought of not being able to wake up is terrifying to her.

Chorus

The chorus of the song is a powerful statement about the inevitability of death. Melanie sings, “Death doesn’t discriminate / Between the sinners and the saints / It takes and it takes and it takes / And we keep living anyway.” These lines acknowledge the fact that death is a part of life and that it comes for everyone, regardless of their status or accomplishments.

Verse 2

In the second verse, Melanie reflects on her own mortality and the things she wants to accomplish before she dies. She sings, “I wanna be alive before I die / Don’t wanna waste a single moment of this life.” These lines express the desire to live life to the fullest and make the most of the time we have.

Bridge

The bridge of the song is a hauntingly beautiful melody that repeats the line, “I don’t wanna wake up dead.” This section of the song is particularly powerful, as it emphasizes Melanie’s fear and desperation to cling to life.

Outro

The song ends with the line, “We keep living anyway.” This line is a reminder that life goes on, even in the face of death. It’s a message of hope and resilience that encourages us to keep pushing forward, even when things get tough.

Conclusion

“DEATH” is a beautiful and thought-provoking song that explores the theme of mortality in a unique and powerful way. Melanie’s haunting vocals and poignant lyrics make this song a must-listen for anyone who has ever grappled with the fear of dying. It’s a reminder that life is precious, and we should make the most of the time we have.

