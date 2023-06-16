One individual killed in shooting incident in North Seattle today.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Seattle police are investigating a shooting in the Bitter Lake neighborhood which resulted in one fatality. The incident occurred on Friday morning near North 137th Street and Aurora Avenue North. Upon arrival, authorities discovered a deceased individual at the scene. The motive behind the shooting remains unknown and it is unclear whether or not the police are pursuing a suspect. Additionally, there was another shooting in the Ballard neighborhood that occurred overnight, resulting in multiple victims. A 20-year-old female was severely injured and taken to Harborview Medical Center, while a 58-year-old man sustained non-life threatening injuries. Another female victim was possibly shot but refused medical attention and left the scene. As this is a developing story, updates will be provided as they become available.

News Source : FOX 13 Seattle

Source Link :North Seattle shooting leaves 1 person dead/