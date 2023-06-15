One individual killed in shooting incident in Northwest Charlotte today.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

On Bellhaven Blvd. near Mt. Holly-Huntersville Road, there was a shooting that occurred. This information was published by wcnc.com and was last updated on June 14, 2023, at 11:14 PM EDT.

Northwest Charlotte crime news Homicide in Northwest Charlotte Shooting incidents in Charlotte Charlotte crime rate statistics Law enforcement response in Charlotte shooting incidents

News Source : wcnc.com

Source Link :Northwest Charlotte shooting leaves one person dead/