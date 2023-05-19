One JI Worker Captures Footage of Suicide Attack on Chief Siraj Ul Haq in Zhob.

Introduction

On Sunday, August 29th, 2021, a suicide attack was carried out on the convoy of Jamiat-e-Islami (JI) chief Siraj Ul Haq in the Zhob district of Balochistan. The attack was captured in footage that has since been widely circulated on social media. One JI worker lost his life in the attack. This article will provide a detailed analysis of the footage and the events leading up to the attack.

The Footage

The footage of the suicide attack on Siraj Ul Haq’s convoy is both shocking and disturbing. It shows a man riding a motorcycle pull up alongside the convoy and detonate a bomb that was strapped to his body. The explosion is so powerful that it creates a cloud of smoke and sends debris flying in all directions. The footage then shows chaos as people run for cover and try to help the injured.

The Attack

The suicide attack on Siraj Ul Haq’s convoy is a tragic reminder of the ongoing violence in Balochistan. According to reports, the attack was carried out by a member of the banned militant group, Lashkar-e-Jhangvi (LeJ). The attack was specifically targeted at Siraj Ul Haq, who had been traveling to Zhob to attend a political rally.

The JI chief had been campaigning in Balochistan for the upcoming elections, and the attack on his convoy is a clear indication of the dangers that politicians face in the region. Balochistan has been plagued by violence for many years, with various militant groups carrying out attacks on civilians and security forces.

The Impact

The suicide attack on Siraj Ul Haq’s convoy has had a significant impact on the political landscape of Balochistan. The JI has condemned the attack and called for an immediate investigation into the incident. The attack has also raised concerns about the security of political leaders in the region and the role of militant groups in Balochistan.

The attack has also had a significant impact on the families of the victims. One JI worker lost his life in the attack, leaving behind a family that is now struggling to come to terms with their loss. The attack is a stark reminder of the human cost of violence and the need for peace in Balochistan.

Conclusion

In conclusion, the suicide attack on Siraj Ul Haq’s convoy is a tragic reminder of the ongoing violence in Balochistan. The attack was specifically targeted at Siraj Ul Haq, who had been campaigning in the region for the upcoming elections. The attack has had a significant impact on the families of the victims and the political landscape of Balochistan.

The footage of the attack is a stark reminder of the brutality of violence and the need for peace in the region. The JI has condemned the attack and called for an immediate investigation into the incident. It is hoped that the perpetrators of the attack will be brought to justice and that steps will be taken to improve the security of political leaders in Balochistan.

