One Killed and 20 Injured in Chicago Mass Shooting today.

According to police, a suburb in southwest Chicago was the site of a shooting early Sunday that left one person dead and at least 20 others injured. Eric Swanson, the deputy chief of the DuPage County Sheriff’s office, stated that deputies heard gunshots and arrived at a gathering of people where they found victims. The names and ages of the victims were not released, but they were all taken to nearby hospitals. The motive for the shooting remains unclear. This incident occurred just hours after a shooting near the Beyond Wonderland electronic dance music festival in Washington State, which left two people dead and three injured. The suspect in that shooting reportedly fired randomly into the crowd. According to the Gun Violence archive, a nonprofit that tracks incidents, there have been 307 mass shootings in the U.S. this year alone. A mass shooting is defined as an incident in which at least four people, not including the shooter, are shot.

News Source : Colin Sheeley,Leila Sackur

Source Link :Mass shooting leaves at least 1 dead and 20 injured in Chicago/