One killed and two injured in North Las Vegas shooting today.

On Tuesday, a shooting occurred on West Centennial Parkway in North Las Vegas, resulting in the death of one 19-year-old man and the injury of two others of the same age. The two wounded individuals fled to a residence on Velvet Silk Street before being transported to University Medical Center. North Las Vegas homicide detectives are currently investigating the incident, and although Centennial Parkway was closed in both directions near Commerce Street, authorities have stated that there is no threat to the public and have not disclosed further information at this time. Witnesses or those with information can contact the police or remain anonymous through Crime Stoppers. Jeff Burbank can be reached at jburbank@reviewjournal.com or @JeffBurbank2 on Twitter.

News Source : Jeff Burbank,David Wilson

Source Link :North Las Vegas shooting leaves one dead, two more wounded/