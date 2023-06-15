Demarie Ward : One killed, four injured in wrong-way crash on I-94; Benjamin Wilfer identified as suspect

A car driving in the wrong direction on Interstate 94 collided with a Jeep, resulting in one fatality and severe injuries to four people, including two children. The incident occurred around midnight on Sunday at mile marker 40 in Dunn County, with law enforcement agencies responding to reports of a wrong-way driver near Menomonie. The driver of the Toyota Corolla, Benjamin Wilfer, 33, of Eau Claire, died at the scene after hitting the Jeep Compass head-on in the westbound lanes. The injured passengers in the Jeep, including the driver Demarie Ward of Chicago, 28, suffered non-life-threatening and life-threatening injuries. Authorities are investigating the crash, and it is yet to be determined if drugs or alcohol played a role. The Dunn County Sheriff’s Office, the Menomonie Police Department, Menomonie Fire and Rescue, Boyceville Ambulance, and Mayo Helicopter responded to the incident with Wisconsin State Patrol.

News Source : Wisconsin State Journal

