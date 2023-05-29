One killed in College Station crash involving motorcycle driver Ian Anglin

Ian Anglin : Motorcycle driver, Ian Anglin, killed in College Station crash

A fatal two-vehicle collision occurred on Monday morning in College Station, Texas, according to the local police. The accident involved a motorcycle and took place at the intersection of Rock Prairie Road and Longmire Drive. The rider of the motorcycle, identified as 20-year-old Ian Anglin, was transported to the hospital but was later pronounced dead. Authorities are still investigating the cause of the crash and have not yet released any information regarding injuries sustained by the driver of the other vehicle involved. This article is © 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Read Full story : 1 killed in College Station motorcycle crash /

News Source : https://www.kbtx.com

College Station motorcycle accident Fatal motorcycle crash College Station Motorcycle fatality in College Station College Station motorcycle collision Deadly motorcycle wreck in College Station