One killed in drive-by shooting; Austin Police searching for suspect vehicle | News today.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

The Austin Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in finding a white 2020 Dodge Durango with the Minnesota plate JAG300, believed to be involved in a drive-by shooting that resulted in one death and two injuries. The authorities are also looking for two people who were thought to be in the vehicle during the incident, namely Cham Oman (28) and Manamany Abella (23), who are considered armed and dangerous. If anyone has any information on their whereabouts or that of the Durango, they should contact the Austin Police Department at 507-437-9400 or dial 911. The incident occurred on Friday night when five individuals were in a vehicle on the 700 block of 2nd Street Northwest, and the Durango approached them, and someone inside began firing. The victim vehicle began to roll and crashed into a house on 4th Street North, resulting in one death and two injuries. The driver of the victim vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene, and two other passengers in the vehicle sustained gunshot wounds and were taken to the hospital. The Austin Police Department believes that this was a targeted incident and that there is no ongoing threat to the public. The investigation is ongoing, with the assistance of the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension and the Minnesota Department of Corrections.

Austin Police Department Drive-by shooting Suspect vehicle Homicide investigation Criminal investigation

News Source : KIMT News 3

Source Link :Austin Police looking for suspect vehicle in drive-by-shooting that killed one | News/