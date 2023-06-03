One killed in exchange of fire, Monu Choudhury identified as deceased

“Monu Choudhury” : One killed in Ghaziabad crossfire, Monu Choudhury identified as suspect

The police have reported that a person named Monu Choudhury was killed in a gunfire exchange at the Muradnagar police station area in Ghaziabad on Friday. The deceased, who carried a reward of Rs 50,000, was wanted in two murder cases that occurred in the past two months, and a total of 12 cases involving murder, loot, and extortion had been filed against him. The police stated that two of their personnel were injured during the crossfire. The gangster act was used to attach properties worth Rs 29 crore belonging to his gang members. The investigation into the incident is continuing. This article was generated automatically from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Devdiscourse staff.

Read Full story : Man carrying Rs 50,000 bounty killed in exchange of fire in UP’s Ghaziabad /

News Source : ANI

Ghaziabad encounter Bounty killing in Uttar Pradesh Police encounter in UP Criminal killed in exchange of fire Law enforcement action in Ghaziabad