One killed in firing along Assam-Arunachal border: Boga Chutia identified as victim

Boga Chutia (victim) : One killed in firing along Assam-Arunachal border; Boga Chutia identified as deceased

An individual was killed and another was severely injured in Dhemaji district, North Assam, near the Arunachal Pradesh border on Monday morning after being shot at by miscreants. The incident resulted from a dispute over land situated along the Assam-Arunachal Pradesh border. The two victims were from Assam, while the miscreants were from the Arunachal Pradesh side, claiming the land belonged to their state. Boga Chutia was identified as the deceased. The incident occurred weeks after Assam and Arunachal Pradesh signed an agreement to resolve disputes on their shared 800 km border. Chief Minister of Assam, Himanta Biswa Sarma, stated that the deputy commissioner and superintendent of police in Dhemaji were investigating the incident.

News Source : Deccan Herald

