One Killed in Michigan Motorcycle Accident: Obituary of Brandon Gist

Obituary: Michigan Motorcycle Accident Claims the Life of Brandon Gist

Brandon Gist, 29, was tragically killed in a motorcycle accident on Friday, May 28th, 2021 in Michigan.

Brandon was born on December 10th, 1991 in Grand Rapids, Michigan. He was a loving son, brother, and friend to many. Brandon had a passion for motorcycles and spent much of his free time riding and exploring the open road.

On the day of the accident, Brandon was riding his motorcycle on the I-96 expressway when a car suddenly swerved in front of him, causing him to lose control of his bike and crash. Despite the efforts of first responders and medical personnel, Brandon sadly passed away at the scene.

Brandon’s family and friends are devastated by his sudden loss and will always remember him for his kind heart, infectious smile, and his love for adventure.

A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, June 2nd at 2:00 pm at the Grand Rapids Christian Reformed Church. All are welcome to attend and pay their respects to Brandon and his family. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Motorcycle Association in Brandon’s honor.

Brandon Gist death Michigan motorcycle accident Fatal motorcycle crash Michigan motorcycle fatality Brandon Gist accident report