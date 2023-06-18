One killed in single-vehicle crash near Roca, Alexander M. Schoneweis identified as victim

Alexander M. Schoneweis : Single-vehicle crash claims life of Alexander M. Schoneweis near Roca, Nebraska

A fatal single-vehicle accident occurred near Roca on Saturday night, resulting in the death of Alexander M. Schoneweis, a 20-year-old from Lincoln. According to the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office, Schoneweis lost control of his vehicle and collided with a utility pole on South 14th Street. The accident occurred at approximately 8:30 p.m. Emergency personnel, including the Southwest Fire and Rescue team, responded to the scene. Schoneweis was wearing his seatbelt during the incident, but the vehicle did not have airbags or other safety equipment. While alcohol and drugs were not suspected, speed was believed to be a contributing factor. The investigation is ongoing, and the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office crash reconstruction team is handling the case. For safety reasons, South 14th Street was closed for several hours and power was briefly disconnected in the area.

News Source : KLKN-TV

