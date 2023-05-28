One killed, Nandita Jena, in road accident in Jajpur district, three injured

Nandita Jena, victim of road accident in Jajpur district : One killed, Nandita Jena, in road accident; three others injured in Jajpur district

Two road accidents occurred in Neulpur areas in Jajpur district, resulting in one death and three serious injuries. The first incident involved a speeding truck hitting a motorcycle on NH 16 near Neulpur Chudakhia Chhak within Dharmasala police limits on Friday night, killing Nandita Jena and leaving her husband, Chiranjiv Mallha, critically injured. The couple was returning home on a motorcycle from Cuttack. Mallha was rescued by locals and taken to the Community Health Centre before being transferred to the SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack. In the second incident, a goods-laden truck collided with an iron ore-laden stationary truck on NH-16 near Neulpur on Saturday, resulting in serious injuries for both the driver and helper of the goods-laden truck, identified as Ramzan Khan and Ajharuddin. Chandikhole fire brigade personnel rescued the injured truckers, who were first admitted to a local hospital before being transferred to the SCB Medical College and Hospital. Police have registered a case in connection with the first accident, and further investigations are ongoing. Both vehicles involved in the second accident have been seized by police.

Read Full story : One killed, 3 injured in road mishaps in Odisha- The New Indian Express /

News Source : Express News Service

