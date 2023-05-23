One killed, two injured in Pasco shooting involving Steven Laporta

Steven Laporta – suspect in Pasco shooting : Brooksville shooting suspect kills one, injures three including a 15-year-old boy

Recently filed court documents reveal that a man from Brooksville, who identified himself as “God” and “the angel of death”, carried out a shooting that resulted in the death of one man and one dog, while also injuring a 15-year-old boy and another man. The suspect, Steven Laporta, 36, had gone to the home of a 45-year-old man in Spring Hill, where both of them used illegal narcotics. Laporta injected methamphetamine and smoked marijuana before calling himself “God” and the “angel of death”. He then shot the man’s dog twice and later returned to the house to shoot the man in the face. After shooting the man, Laporta went into the living room and argued with the man’s father before shooting him multiple times. Laporta was arrested and faces multiple charges, including murder and attempted murder, among others. He has a history of drug-related convictions and is currently being held without bail. A not-guilty plea was filed on his behalf by a public defender.

News Source : Matt Cohen

