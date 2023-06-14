One Killed, Two Injured in Pittsburgh Shooting today.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

A fatal shooting occurred in West Oakland on Tuesday night, leaving one woman dead and two others injured. Police received two alerts from the Spotshotter system, indicating that nine gunshots had been fired on Allequippa Street. Two women were found with gunshot wounds and taken to the hospital, with one later succumbing to her injuries. A man also arrived at the hospital in critical condition. The deceased victim was identified as Tanika Paul, aged 29. The incident is currently under investigation by detectives.

News Source : Eric Heyl

Source Link :1 Dead, 2 Wounded In Pittsburgh Shooting/