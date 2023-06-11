One man dead and a woman in critical condition after shooting in St. Catharines, Ontario. today.

One man dead and a woman in critical condition after shooting in St. Catharines, Ontario. today.

Posted on June 11, 2023

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Niagara Regional Police are currently searching for a suspect in connection with a shooting that resulted in the death of one man and left a woman in critical condition, in Saint Catharines, Ontario.

  1. Shooting in St. Catharines
  2. Violence in Ontario
  3. Homicide investigation in St. Catharines
  4. Gun violence in Canada
  5. Crime rates in Niagara region

News Source : Cornwall Seaway News
Source Link :Man dead, woman in critical condition after shooting in St. Catharines, Ont./

Post Views: 2

Leave a Reply