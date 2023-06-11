One man dead and a woman in critical condition after shooting in St. Catharines, Ontario. today.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.
Niagara Regional Police are currently searching for a suspect in connection with a shooting that resulted in the death of one man and left a woman in critical condition, in Saint Catharines, Ontario.
- Shooting in St. Catharines
- Violence in Ontario
- Homicide investigation in St. Catharines
- Gun violence in Canada
- Crime rates in Niagara region
News Source : Cornwall Seaway News
Source Link :Man dead, woman in critical condition after shooting in St. Catharines, Ont./