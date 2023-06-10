One man dead and another detained after car crashes into Greenwood Mall in Bowling Green, KY – Thomas Burton detained, driver not named

Thomas Burton (victim) : One Dead, One Detained After Car Crash at Greenwood Mall in Bowling Green, Suspect’s Name Not Released Yet

A car crashed into Greenwood Mall in Bowling Green, Kentucky early Saturday morning, resulting in the death of the driver and the detainment of the passenger. The Warren County Sheriff’s Office had initiated a traffic stop before the car, a silver 2004 Pontiac Grand Prix, suddenly accelerated and crashed into the mall. The driver sustained a self-inflicted gunshot wound and was pronounced dead after receiving first aid at the scene. The passenger, identified as Thomas Burton, was detained. A search warrant of the vehicle revealed a defaced firearm, suspected methamphetamine, marijuana, and drug paraphernalia. The criminal investigation division, as well as EMS, BGFD, and BGPD, assisted the WCSO. The identity of the driver has not been released pending notification of family.

Read Full story : 1 dead after car crashes early Saturday into Greenwood Mall /

News Source : WNKY News 40 Television

Greenwood Mall car crash Fatal car accident in Greenwood Mall Car collision at Greenwood Mall Traffic fatality at Greenwood Mall Greenwood Mall car incident