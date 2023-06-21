One Man Dead in Tampa Shooting as Police Hunt for Suspect today.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

An investigation into a homicide is underway by the Tampa Police Department (TPD) following a shooting resulting in the death of a man. The incident occurred on Tuesday around 6 p.m. on E. Yukon St. where the victim, a Black man in his late 20s, was found dead from a suspected gunshot wound. The suspect, a Black man in his late 50s to early 60s, approximately 6’3″, 150 pounds, with graying hair, was seen leaving the scene on a bike. Officials believe that the men were known to each other and that the shooting was not a random occurrence. The TPD is currently collecting evidence and seeking to identify and apprehend the suspect.

News Source : ABC Action News Tampa Bay (WFTS)

Source Link :Tampa Police search for suspect in shooting that left 1 man dead/