One Man Dead in Tampa Shooting as Police Hunt for Suspect today.

An investigation into a homicide is underway by the Tampa Police Department (TPD) following a shooting resulting in the death of a man. The incident occurred on Tuesday around 6 p.m. on E. Yukon St. where the victim, a Black man in his late 20s, was found dead from a suspected gunshot wound. The suspect, a Black man in his late 50s to early 60s, approximately 6’3″, 150 pounds, with graying hair, was seen leaving the scene on a bike. Officials believe that the men were known to each other and that the shooting was not a random occurrence. The TPD is currently collecting evidence and seeking to identify and apprehend the suspect.
News Source : ABC Action News Tampa Bay (WFTS)
Source Link :Tampa Police search for suspect in shooting that left 1 man dead/