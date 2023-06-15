One man killed and two tourists injured in Fifth Avenue shooting today.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Authorities in Playa del Carmen, Q.R. are continuing their search for a shooter who killed one person and injured two others on Wednesday night. According to witnesses, the shooter approached a man on Fifth Avenue and began firing several shots. The victim, identified as alleged drug dealer José ‘N’ from Tabasco, died at the scene. A male tourist was grazed by a bullet across his cheek, while a female tourist was shot in the calf. Both were treated at the scene before being taken to a local hospital. The shooter fled in a gray Aveo car, which was captured on city surveillance cameras. Police are asking citizens to report any information they may have through 9-1-1 or the anonymous complaint number 089.

News Source : Riviera Maya News

Source Link :Two tourists injured in Fifth Avenue shooting that left one man dead/