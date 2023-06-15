One man killed and two tourists injured in Fifth Avenue shooting today.

One man killed and two tourists injured in Fifth Avenue shooting today.

Posted on June 15, 2023

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Authorities in Playa del Carmen, Q.R. are continuing their search for a shooter who killed one person and injured two others on Wednesday night. According to witnesses, the shooter approached a man on Fifth Avenue and began firing several shots. The victim, identified as alleged drug dealer José ‘N’ from Tabasco, died at the scene. A male tourist was grazed by a bullet across his cheek, while a female tourist was shot in the calf. Both were treated at the scene before being taken to a local hospital. The shooter fled in a gray Aveo car, which was captured on city surveillance cameras. Police are asking citizens to report any information they may have through 9-1-1 or the anonymous complaint number 089.

  1. New York City shooting
  2. Fifth Avenue violence
  3. Tourist safety in NYC
  4. Gun violence in public areas
  5. Police investigation into Fifth Avenue shooting

News Source : Riviera Maya News
Source Link :Two tourists injured in Fifth Avenue shooting that left one man dead/

Post Views: 16

Leave a Reply