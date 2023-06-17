One man killed in Augusta shooting today.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

An investigation is underway by the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office regarding a shooting incident. At 8:06am on Saturday morning, they were summoned to the 2800 block of Lumpkin Road following reports of a shooting. Upon reaching the location, they discovered a man who had sustained at least one gunshot wound. The victim was taken to the hospital, but unfortunately succumbed to his injuries. The inquiry is still in its preliminary stages, and no additional information is available currently.

News Source : Chynesah Sims

Source Link :Shooting in Augusta leaves one man dead/