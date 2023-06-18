One man killed, La’Nard Gaddy, in Charlotte nightclub shooting according to CMPD

La’Nard Gaddy : One Dead, Three Injured After Charlotte Nightclub Shooting: La’Nard Gaddy Identified as Victim

According to CMPD, a shooting at Fusion Lounge on Independence Boulevard in Charlotte early Saturday morning resulted in one person dead, two with life-threatening injuries, and one severely injured. La’Nard Gaddy, 33, was identified as the victim who died. Three others were found suffering from gunshot wounds upon arrival. Paramedics pronounced Gaddy dead on the scene and rushed the other victims to a hospital. The investigation is ongoing

News Source : Shaquira Speaks,Connor Lomis

