One person dead after a shooting incident at a townhouse in College Park today.

A shooting at a townhouse in College Park resulted in one fatality late Wednesday night, according to officials from the College Park Police Department who confirmed the incident with FOX 5. The deadly shooting occurred shortly before 11:40 p.m. at a residence located in the Princeton Village Community. Investigators worked at the scene as police cordoned off a section of the road. A body was removed from the home by authorities upon the arrival of the medical examiner. While detectives did not disclose any details, a woman who chose to remain anonymous claimed that her daughter’s boyfriend was killed and that the property was rented out via Airbnb. The identities of the victim have yet to be released. The investigation into the shooting remains ongoing, and anyone with information should contact the College Park Police Department.

News Source : FOX 5 Atlanta

Source Link :Double shooting at College Park townhouse leaves 1 dead/