One Person Dead and Another in Critical Condition Following Shooting Outside Federal Way Safeway today.

A shooting incident took place outside the Twin Lakes Safeway in Federal Way, Washington on Friday night, resulting in two fatalities and one critically wounded victim. Federal Way Police responded promptly to the scene at around 11:25 p.m. on June 16. The victims, all males in their twenties, were discovered near the grocery store, with two found dead in a parked vehicle and the third found in the parking lot. The critically injured victim was taken to Harborview Medical Center. Initial investigations suggest an altercation occurred between the victims’ car and another vehicle in the parking lot, leading to the suspect opening fire on the victims and fleeing the scene. The Criminal Investigation Section and forensic specialists are currently processing the crime scene. A 20-year-old man voluntarily surrendered himself to the Federal Way Police Department and claimed responsibility as the shooter. He is currently in police custody and undergoing questioning by detectives. Law enforcement authorities are continuing their efforts to uncover the circumstances surrounding the incident.

News Source : SALFA Scanner

Source Link :2 Killed and One Critically Injured in Shooting Outside Federal Way Safeway/