One person dead and another injured after shooting at Kzoo concert. today.

On Saturday, a shooting occurred at a concert in Kalamazoo, resulting in the death of one man and injury of another. The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety responded to reports of shots fired at Spring Valley Park and found 35-year-old Marcus Tillman dead and attempted to save him. A 32-year-old man from Kalamazoo was also injured but survived. Over 20 spent casings were found at the scene, and no arrests have been made. Witnesses are being urged to share videos and speak with detectives from the Criminal Investigation Division at KDPS. The investigation is still ongoing.

News Source : Aaron Robins

Source Link :1 killed, another injured, following Kzoo concert shooting/