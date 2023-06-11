One person dead and another injured in shooting incident on 36th Avenue in Sacramento today.

One person dead and another injured in shooting incident on 36th Avenue in Sacramento today.

Posted on June 11, 2023

CBS News Sacramento reported on Saturday that homicide detectives were investigating a fatal shooting that occurred on 36th Avenue in Sacramento overnight. The Sacramento Police Department announced that the incident took place shortly after 11:20 p.m. on Friday, in which two males were shot. Unfortunately, one of the victims died at the scene, while the other was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Currently, there is no information available regarding the suspect(s).

News Source : Richard Ramos
Source Link :1 killed, 1 injured in 36th Avenue shooting in Sacramento/

