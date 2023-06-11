One person dead and another injured in shooting incident on 36th Avenue in Sacramento today.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

CBS News Sacramento reported on Saturday that homicide detectives were investigating a fatal shooting that occurred on 36th Avenue in Sacramento overnight. The Sacramento Police Department announced that the incident took place shortly after 11:20 p.m. on Friday, in which two males were shot. Unfortunately, one of the victims died at the scene, while the other was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Currently, there is no information available regarding the suspect(s). Thank you for reading CBS NEWS. Please create a free account or log in for additional features.

Sacramento shooting Gun violence in Sacramento 36th Avenue shooting victims Sacramento crime news Police investigation in Sacramento shooting

News Source : Richard Ramos

Source Link :1 killed, 1 injured in 36th Avenue shooting in Sacramento/