One person dead and another severely injured in Park DuValle shooting. today.

In the Park Duvalle neighborhood of Louisville, Kentucky, a shooting occurred on Tuesday night resulting in the death of one man and another fighting for his life in the hospital. The Louisville Metro Police Department responded to calls of the shooting around 9:30 p.m. on Cypress Street near Hill Street. Upon arrival, officers found one man with gunshot wounds who was later pronounced dead by EMS. The police then discovered another man with life-threatening injuries who was taken to UofL Hospital. The LMPD’s Homicide Unit will be conducting the investigation, and no suspects have been identified at this time. Anyone with information is asked to contact the anonymous Crime Tip Hotline or use the LMPD Crime Tip Portal.

News Source : WLKY

Source Link :1 man dead, another critically injured after shooting in Park DuValle/