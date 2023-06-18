One Person Dead and Over 20 Injured in Shooting at Juneteenth Celebration in Illinois – Reported by KIRO 7 News Seattle today.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

In Willowbrook, Illinois, a shooting occurred during a celebration on Saturday evening, resulting in one fatality and multiple injuries. According to a DuPage County Sheriff’s Office official, at least 20 people were shot. The incident took place around 12:30 a.m. on Route 83 near Honeysuckle Rose Lane, where a large group had gathered to celebrate Juneteenth, as reported by witnesses. The ages and identities of the victims have not been disclosed, and their conditions are currently unknown. There is no information on the suspect at this time.

News Source : Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Source Link :At least 20 shot, 1 killed in shooting at Illinois Juneteenth celebration – KIRO 7 News Seattle/