One Person Dead, Another Injured in Shooting Incident in Gurugram – Latest News today.

A shooting incident in Gurugram has resulted in the death of one person and left another injured. The incident took place at a liquor store in Manesar, where assailants opened fire. The store owner claimed that he had been receiving threats for several days before the incident.

News Source : News18

Source Link :Gurugram Shooting News | Shooting Incident In Gurugram, One Person Dead Another Injured/