One Person Dead in Three-Vehicle Crash North of Kane: Kenneth R. Crull Identified as Victim

The individual who died in a car crash on U.S. 67 in southern Greene County on Monday morning has been identified by the Illinois State Police. Kenneth R. Crull of Carrollton, aged 64, was pronounced dead at the crash site which occurred at approximately 10:36 a.m. on Monday, about 2 miles north of Kane, near the intersection of U.S. 67 and S.E. 175th Avenue. Two other people were also injured in the three-vehicle collision. Daniel J. Blair of Elberson, Iowa, aged 37, sustained serious injuries and was transported by helicopter to a regional hospital. Julie A. Jackson of White Hall, aged 57, was taken by ambulance to an area hospital for minor injuries. The State Police reported that Blair’s vehicle crossed the center line into the southbound lane and sideswiped Jackson’s red 2023 Chevy Blazer, before spinning sideways in front of a gray 2004 GMC Sierra driven by Crull, who was directly following Jackson’s vehicle. The investigation into the crash is ongoing.

