One person dead, two injured in Assam-Arunachal border firing; victim named Boga Chutia

Boga Chutia – victim name : One person dead, two injured in firing along Assam-Arunachal border, Boga Chutia identified as victim

An alleged shooting incident took place on Monday morning along the Assam-Arunachal Pradesh border, resulting in the death of one person and injury of two others. The incident occurred in the Panbari area of Dhemaji district in Assam, which shares boundaries with Arunachal Pradesh. The deceased has been identified as Boga Chutia, while the injured are Pushpa Gogoi and Montu Gogoi. Local authorities have initiated an investigation into the matter. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma stated that the police will investigate and take necessary steps, and a bilateral meeting has been held between the authorities of Dhemaji and Lower Siang district of Arunachal. A case has been filed under IPC section 25 (1) and the Arms Act at Gogamukh Police Station. The two states had signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on April 20 to end the long-standing border dispute between them.

Read Full story : 1 dead, 2 injured in firing incident along Assam-Arunachal Pradesh border /

News Source : Saraswat Kashyap

Firing incident Assam-Arunachal Pradesh border Injured victims Dead casualties Security measures