One person dies in Louisiana house fire, believed to be 73-year-old homeowner

Webster Parish house fire victim : House fire in Webster Parish, La. kills 73-year-old male homeowner and 2 cats. Suspected cause: lightning.

A house fire in Webster Parish, Louisiana resulted in one fatality, believed to be the 73-year-old male homeowner, and the death of two cats. The fire occurred in the early hours of Wednesday, June 14, and was responded to by Shongaloo firefighters. The cause of the fire is believed to be lightning from overnight storms, according to a statement from the state fire marshal’s office. Deputies were unable to locate working smoke alarms in the home. Those in need of smoke alarms for their homes can contact Operations Save-A-Life or their local fire department for assistance.

News Source : https://www.ksla.com

