One person dies, three injured in Pune seating collapse, victim named Balasaheb Kashinath Koli

Balasaheb Koli – victim name : One person dies, Balasaheb Kashinath Koli identified as victim of collapsed seating arrangement near Pune

Heavy rainfall caused a temporary seating arrangement constructed for a bullock cart race event at Wadki near Pune to collapse, resulting in one person’s death and three injuries. The deceased was identified as Balasaheb Kashinath Koli, 46, from Ninam Padali village in Satara district. The injured were identified as Shubham Vijay Lokhande, 24, and Mayur Prasad Lokhande, 25, both farmers from Bhor taluka in Pune district, and Vikas Valmik Dhamale, 24, from Rahuri in Ahmednagar district. The soil beneath the wooden structure became loose due to the heavy rain, causing it to collapse on the audience members who had sought shelter. The Loni Kalbhor police station took the four victims to a hospital, where Koli later died. A case of accidental death was filed by the police.

Read Full story : 1 dead, 3 injured as temporary seating collapses at bullock cart race event in Pune district /

News Source : The Indian Express

Bullock cart race Temporary seating collapse Pune district event Event safety precautions Crowd management strategies