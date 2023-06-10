One Person Fatally Shot in Franklinton today.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

The Columbus Division of Police has reported that a shooting occurred in the Franklinton neighborhood on Saturday afternoon, resulting in one fatality. At approximately 3:40 p.m., law enforcement officials were summoned to the 100 block of North Guilford Avenue in response to the incident. Upon arriving at the scene, they discovered one individual deceased. The perpetrator’s identity has yet to be revealed. The situation is still unfolding, and additional details will be disclosed as they become accessible.

News Source : 10TV Web Staff

Source Link :1 killed in Franklinton shooting/